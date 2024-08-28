Air Products signs 10-year solar PPA in Taiwan 

US-based Air Products, a producer of industrial gases, has signed a 10-year PPA in Taiwan with Tatung Forever Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwanese conglomerate Tatung Co.

The agreement will see Air Product’s Taiwanese arm, Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd., source a portion of its energy consumption for industrial gas production from Tatung Forever Energy’s solar portfolio. The PPA is set to commence in the final quarter of this year.

“As a leading industrial gases player in Taiwan, Air Products San Fu is committed to working closely with the government, customers, and suppliers to accelerate Taiwan's industrial decarbonization,” said Paul Yang, president of Air Products San Fu.

“With international awareness of carbon reduction on the rise, the demand for renewable energy is growing rapidly,” said Huang Yun-Wei, general manager of Tatung Forever Energy. “We are very glad to cooperate with enterprises like Air Products San Fu on solar electricity and look forward to our further collaboration to achieve carbon neutrality through improved power stability and utilization efficiency.”

Earlier this year, Air Products signed a 10-year PPA with Netherlands-based Eneco.