Senec ramps up LFP battery exchange, launches new products

From pv magazine ESS News

Germany-based energy storage specialist Senec has officially started the LFP exchange for its storage solutions, describing it as a mammoth project. Around 5,000 system have already been replaced since the end of July, with several hundred more being added every day.

Following reports of fires in homes in which Senec products were installed, the company decided to offer a safety upgrade to its customers whose V2.1, V3 or Home 4 systems are equipped with battery modules of a certain generation.

In exchange, they are receiving the latest LFP-based battery technology, characterized by a longer service life, improved performance and greater safety, according to the company.

The exchange process began as planned at the end of July and is being carried out by Senec partners. At this pace, more than half of the affected modules and systems are expected to have been replaced. The field exchange is likely to take more than a year.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine ESS News website.