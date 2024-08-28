Senec ramps up LFP battery exchange, launches new products

From pv magazine ESS News
Germany-based energy storage specialist Senec has officially started the LFP exchange for its storage solutions, describing it as a mammoth project. Around 5,000 system have already been replaced since the end of July, with several hundred more being added every day.
Following reports of fires in homes in which Senec products were installed, the company decided to offer a safety upgrade to its customers whose V2.1, V3 or Home 4 systems are equipped with battery modules of a certain generation.
In exchange, they are receiving the latest LFP-based battery technology, characterized by a longer service life, improved performance and greater safety, according to the company.
The exchange process began as planned at the end of July and is being carried out by Senec partners. At this pace, more than half of the affected modules and systems are expected to have been replaced. The field exchange is likely to take more than a year.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.