US self-storage supplier embraces community solar on 1,000 rooftops

From pv magazine USA
Storage supplier NSA said it has entered an agreement with Solar Landscape to develop over 100 MW of rooftop solar across its locations in 42 US states and Puerto Rico.
The rooftop solar portfolio is among the largest of its kind in the United States. The projects will be installed across roughly 1,000 NSA properties.
Development of the first sites has already commenced. The projects will require no capital expenditure from NSA. Solar Landscape will develop, own, and operate the assets.
Under the terms of the agreement, the solar installations on NSA rooftops will power nearby homes and businesses via a community solar model. In addition to delivering environmental benefits and lowering energy costs, the projects will create a more efficient electric grid by generating clean energy close to where it is used.
“We look forward to working with NSA to install community solar projects on their self-storage facilities,” said Solar Landscape CEO Shaun Keegan. “Community solar is a win-win-win: it reduces the carbon footprint for communities, offers clean energy at a discount for residents and creates revenue for property owners.”
Solar Landscape introduces people in historically disadvantaged communities to careers in solar. Its nationally recognized Solar Training and Education Partnerships for Underserved Populations (STEP-UP) program partners with dozens of organizations across the country and has trained more than 2,500 individuals. Last month in Chicago, Solar Landscape and the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) provided hands-on training to community members, building on a program that launched in 2023.
