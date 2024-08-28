Varta launches Varta.wall DC high-voltage battery

From pv magazine Germany

German battery manufacturer Varta has launched Varta.wall, the latest generation of its DC high-voltage storage systems.

The company first presented the battery at Intersolar 2022, but has not explained the delay in its market launch. Since early 2023, Varta has focused on a comprehensive restructuring and has struggled with a deteriorating market, particularly in the AC storage system segment that its existing product line serves.

Regarding the new DC high-voltage Varta.wall storage system, the company said that numerous pre-orders have already been received, and production and delivery have now started. It said Varta.wall marks a milestone in its growth in energy storage systems.

“Our goal is to become the leading system provider with competitive DC storage systems ‘Made in Germany',” said CEO Michael Ostermann.

Varta describes the Varta.wall as a modular, plug-in system available in 10 kWh, 15 kWh, and 20 kWh variants, with the option to expand. The design eliminates the need for external cabling, enabling quick and easy installation. A specially developed app and integrated Wi-Fi hotspot further accelerate the installation process.

The Varta.wall is produced at the Neunheim site near Ellwangen, Germany, with an annual capacity of 50,000 units, and room for a second module line. Varta said that the system is compatible with leading European inverter manufacturers and already supports inverter models from Kostal and SMA.

Varta has faced a number of recent business challenges, including a revised sales forecast for 2024 due to a “significant deterioration” in the energy storage market. In July of this year, the company applied for a restructuring plan under Germany's Stabilization and Restructuring Framework of Companies Act (StaRUG) at the Stuttgart district court.