Eskom launches tender for up to 30 MW of solar

Eskom has launched a tender to design, supply, install, commission, operate, and maintain a solar plant of up to 30 MW. The project will be built near Komati Power Station, in the town of Komati, Mpumalanga province, eastern South Africa.

The chosen EPC contractor will enter into a three-year contract to complete the project, including a minimum 18 months of plant operation and the associated network integration at the power station.

The tender details state that the facility should feature a single-axis tracker system. It will be connected to the existing Eskom grid and must have a lifespan of 25 years.

Applications for initial selection must be submitted via post by Oct. 29. Eskom expects to send out requests for proposals in December.

Earlier this year, Eskom launched a tender for 75 MW of solar at a coal plant.

South Africa released the list of bidders in its seventh renewables auction earlier this week, including 40 solar project proposals totaling more than 7.5 GW. The government plans to allocate 1.8 GW of solar through the procurement round.