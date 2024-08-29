Clean energy jobs growing twice as fast as US economy

From pv magazine USA

The US Department of Energy has released the “2024 US Energy and Employment Report” (USEER), which shows that the energy workforce overall added more than 250,000 jobs in 2023, with 56% of those in the clean energy segment.

The clean energy sector now accounts for more than half of all new energy sector jobs and is growing twice as quickly as the rest of the energy sector and the US economy overall.

The report shows that unions are playing a huge role in the clean energy sector, with unionization rates at 12.4%, compared to the average rate in the energy sector of 11%. Unionized job growth is driven by construction and utility industries.

The energy construction sector, for example, was found to have added nearly 90,000 energy jobs, growing 4.5%, almost double the economy-wide construction employment growth of 2.3%. The utilities sector saw the fastest employment growth of 5.0% in 2023, adding nearly 30,000 jobs.

