Australian solar generation soars 21% in 2022-23 period

From pv magazine Australia

Released by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the Australian Energy Update (AEU) 2024, finds on average solar generation has the largest growth of all renewable energy sources over 10 years at 27%, compared to the growth of wind (14.7%) and biogas (2.7%).

The data, compiled by Australian Energy Statistics (AES), found solar also generated the lion’s share of all renewables at 27.3% compared to wind’s 20.4% and hydro 10.8%.

Brown coal, black coal and gas all declined over the past decade in terms of growth by 4%, 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

The AEU said that solar and wind energy use have grown rapidly over the past decade, and combined were 52% of all renewable energy consumption in 2022–23, up from 17%.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.