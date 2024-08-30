Australian solar generation soars 21% in 2022-23 period

Released by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the Australian Energy Update (AEU) 2024, finds on average solar generation has the largest growth of all renewable energy sources over 10 years at 27%, compared to the growth of wind (14.7%) and biogas (2.7%).
The data, compiled by Australian Energy Statistics (AES), found solar also generated the lion’s share of all renewables at 27.3% compared to wind’s 20.4% and hydro 10.8%.
Brown coal, black coal and gas all declined over the past decade in terms of growth by 4%, 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
The AEU said that solar and wind energy use have grown rapidly over the past decade, and combined were 52% of all renewable energy consumption in 2022–23, up from 17%.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.