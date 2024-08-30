Texas utility CPS teams with Eolian on 1.4 GWh of battery storage

From pv magazine ESS News

CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States, has signed a storage capacity agreement (SCA) with California-based Eolian LP, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners, for 350 MW of battery energy storage projects.

The San Antonio-based electric provider said in a statement that the new deal covers two battery energy storage projects, adding to a 50 MW SCA signed with Eolian in 2023.

The battery energy storage projects, called “Ferdinand” and “Padua 2,” have a power output of 200 MW and 150 MW respectively and a storage capacity of four hours. The two projects, located in southern Bexar County, are expected to go online within the first half of 2026.

Having storage resources strategically located in CPS Energy’s service territory contributes to overall grid resiliency and benefits customers, the utility said.

