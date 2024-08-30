Kosovo opens solar thermal system subsidies for mirco to medium businesses

Micro, small and medium sized enterprises in Kosovo can now apply for subsidies to install solar thermal systems. The deadline for applications is August 31.

<Image: Aboodi Vesakaran/Unsplash

Kosovo’s Ministry of Economy has launched a rebate scheme for solar thermal systems aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises.

The subsidy available under the scheme is equivalent to 40% of the investment value, covering up to €300 per m² of panels, to a maximum €4,000 ($4,443.66).

Businesses owned or co-owned by women with a 51% or more stake are eligible for an additional €200.

Details on the Ministry’s website says the rebate scheme has been made possible by European Union funding. The deadline for applications is August 31.

In June, Kosovo announced a solar thermal system subsidy for household consumers, with up to €1,000 per applicant available. Applications to the first of two phases also close on August 31.

