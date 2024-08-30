Kosovo opens solar thermal system subsidies for mirco to medium businesses

Kosovo’s Ministry of Economy has launched a rebate scheme for solar thermal systems aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises.
The subsidy available under the scheme is equivalent to 40% of the investment value, covering up to €300 per m² of panels, to a maximum €4,000 ($4,443.66).
Businesses owned or co-owned by women with a 51% or more stake are eligible for an additional €200.
Details on the Ministry’s website says the rebate scheme has been made possible by European Union funding. The deadline for applications is August 31.
In June, Kosovo announced a solar thermal system subsidy for household consumers, with up to €1,000 per applicant available. Applications to the first of two phases also close on August 31.
