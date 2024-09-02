Fiji launches tender for ground-mounted solar

Energy Fiji Ltd. has launched a tender for the development, operation and maintenance of three ground-mounted solar plants on Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu.

According to the tender announcement, the projects will be built in the towns of Tavua, Ba and Qeleloa with capacities of 9.460 MW, 7.095 MW, and 5.375 MW, for a cumulative capacity of 21.93 MW. The company said it has secured leasehold rights for 28.51 hectares of land for the installations.

The chosen bidder will be responsible for financing, designing, constructing, managing, insuring, operating and maintaining the sites.

The projects are to be completed via a public-private partnership, with the chosen developer to signed a power purchase agreement and sublease agreement with Energy Fiji at each site.

Interested bidders are asked to download the request for tender details from Energy Fiji’s website. The tender closes on Oct. 30.

Fiji had deployed 11 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 9 MW at the end of 2022, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).