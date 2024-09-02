Reliance to commercialize perovskite, back-contact HJT-IBC solar by 2026

Reliance Industries says its new energy business is developing heterojunction (HJT) bifacial solar panels with 26% efficiency, alongside plans to commercialize perovskite and HJT with interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology within the next two years.

Mukesh D. Ambani

Image: Reliance Industries

From pv magazine India

Reliance Industries will begin producing PV modules by the end of this year, according to Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani. The company is developing the first phase of its integrated solar production facilities, which will include modules, cells, glass, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon, with an initial annual capacity of 10 GW.

It said the gigafactory is designed for rapid, modular expansion to 20 GW at minimal cost.

It has committed INR 750 billion ($8.9 billion) to build an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for the solar value chain, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electrolyzers in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It claimed that the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex will be the world's largest integrated manufacturing hub.

Reliance Industries plans to introduce solar panels with over 26% cell efficiency. It said it is developing first-generation bifacial panels using indigenized HJT technology with 26% efficiency.

“We have fully integrated and indigenized the HJT technology from REC Singapore, our wholly owned subsidiary, to develop 1 Gen bifacial solar panels with cell efficiency exceeding 26%,” said Ambani. “These advancements will provide a clear path to upgrade our Gen 1 products through cost reductions and optimization of supply chains, as well as efficiency improvements. This will also allow us to develop disruptive technologies.”

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.

