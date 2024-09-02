Germany awards 2.15 GW in PV tender with lowest bid of €0.0450/kWh

The German authorities have awarded 2.15 GW of utility-scale solar in a new tender, with bids ranging from €0.0450 ($0.05)/kWh to €0.0524/kWh. The tender was oversubscribed to 4.2 GW.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,152 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 268 bids. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 495 project proposals for 4,206 MW of capacity.

The average final price came in at €0.0505/kWh, with final prices ranging between €0.0450/kWh and €0.0524/kWh.

In the nation's last utility-scale PV tender, held in May 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 2.23 GW of PV at an average final price of €0.0511/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.

The latest tender round marked the second time a size limit of 50 MW was imposed for selected projects. Previous procurement exercises had a limit of 20 MW.

