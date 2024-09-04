Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar, Longi, Trina Solar report H1 results

JinkoSolar said it recorded CNY 47.251 billion of revenue in the first half of 2024 and a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 1.2 billion, down 68.77% year on year. It shipped 43.8 GW of PV modules, including 35.9 GW of n-type modules, bringing cumulative n-type shipments to more than 100 GW. It said it expects third-quarter shipments of 23 GW to 25 GW and remains confident in reaching its full-year target of 100 GW to 110 GW. By the end of 2024, it expects 120 GW for monocrystalline wafer capacity, 95 GW of solar cells, and 130 GW of PV modules.

Longi reported CNY 38.529 billion of revenue for the first half of the year, down 40.4% from the first six months of 2023. It posted a net loss of CNY 5.243 billion, reversing last year's profit of CNY 9.18 billion. The company shipped 44.44 GW of silicon wafers, 2.66 GW of cells, and 31.34 GW of PV modules. It said it expects its HPBC 2.0 product to begin mass production by the end of 2024, with back-contact capacity reaching 70 GW by the end of 2025. Longi also opened a new 5 GW module plant in the United States, supporting its North American operations.

Trina Solar recorded CNY 42.968 billion in revenue for the first half of 2024 – a 12.99% year-on-year decline. Net profit attributable to shareholders fell 85.14% to CNY 526 million. The company shipped 34 GW of modules and 1.7 GWh of energy storage systems. It said it is focusing on its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) tech, with capacity expected to hit 55 GW for silicon wafers, 105 GW for cells, and 120 GW for modules by the end of this year.

State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) has announced its 51st and 52nd centralized procurement rounds for 2024, including 12.5 GW of PV modules and 12.5 GW of inverters. The module procurement round includes 100 MW of p-type 182, 7.1 GW of n-type 182, 4.3 GW of n-type 210, and 1 GW of PV modules above 22.6% efficiency. The inverter procurement round includes 8.75 GW of string inverters, 2.5 GW of central inverters, and 1.25 GW of distributed inverters below 150 kW.

Guangdong Hydropower Group has invested in two PV projects. One is a 398 MW ground-mounted project in Shaoguan, Guangdong province, with a DC capacity of 465.5 MWp and an AC capacity of 395 MW. The investment totals CNY 1.85 billion. The other project is a 300 MW centralized PV project in Lanzhou New Area, Gansu province, with a CNY 838.66 million investment. The projects are scheduled to be completed and connected to the grid within 12 months, with a commissioning target in 2025.

Golden Solar New Energy said it recorded sales of CNY 127.48 million in the first half, down from CNY 155.52 million last year, and a net loss of CNY 158.18 million. It attributed the sales decline to price competition for orders and a temporary drop in sales volume due to upgrades in its heterojunction production lines for high-efficiency, back-contact PV products.