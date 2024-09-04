Enerpoly opens zinc-ion battery factory in Sweden

From ESS News

Swedish zinc-ion battery cell technology specialist Enerpoly has opened a large-scale factory in northern Sweden. The 6,500m2 facility is a significant development in Enerpoly’s ambitions to make Europe a manufacturing powerhouse for zinc-ion cell technologies.

The plant will boost Enerpoly’s ongoing co-development of market-ready battery products with clients, as well as enable the company to carry out pilots targeting commercial, industrial, and utility applications. It has state-of-the-art dry electrode manufacturing equipment, an end-to-end battery production line, and process development capabilities.

Commissioning at the facility has already begun and production is expected to start in 2025. It is targeting a final capacity throughput of 100 MWh annually by 2026.

Enerpoly first launched work on the EPIC site after it secured funding from backers including the Swedish Energy Agency in 2023. Only one year prior, it assembled its first commercial prototype zinc-ion battery cell.

The company has dubbed its new building the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC) to reflect its scaling strategy.

