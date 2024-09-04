Enerpoly opens zinc-ion battery factory in Sweden

From ESS News
Swedish zinc-ion battery cell technology specialist Enerpoly has opened a large-scale factory in northern Sweden. The 6,500m2 facility is a significant development in Enerpoly’s ambitions to make Europe a manufacturing powerhouse for zinc-ion cell technologies.
The plant will boost Enerpoly’s ongoing co-development of market-ready battery products with clients, as well as enable the company to carry out pilots targeting commercial, industrial, and utility applications. It has state-of-the-art dry electrode manufacturing equipment, an end-to-end battery production line, and process development capabilities.
Commissioning at the facility has already begun and production is expected to start in 2025. It is targeting a final capacity throughput of 100 MWh annually by 2026.
Enerpoly first launched work on the EPIC site after it secured funding from backers including the Swedish Energy Agency in 2023. Only one year prior, it assembled its first commercial prototype zinc-ion battery cell.
The company has dubbed its new building the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC) to reflect its scaling strategy.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.