Europe’s weekly electricity prices surge on higher gas costs

Electricity prices rose in all major European markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.
The highest hourly prices of the week were recorded in Germany and the Netherlands, at €289.27/MWh and €278.49/MWh on Aug. 29. AleaSoft said this was the highest price in Germany since the end of June and the highest price in the Netherlands since September 2023.
The Dutch and German markets also registered negative electricity prices last week, alongside the Belgian and Nordic markets. The lowest price was recorded in Belgium, at -€53.61/MWh on Sept. 1.
AleaSoft attributed last week's higher prices to rising weekly average gas prices, increased electricity demand, and lower wind energy production in most markets. It forecasts further price increases in most markets during the first week of September, though a projected demand drop may lower prices in Spain and Portugal.
Solar energy production increased by 11% week on week in Germany last week, reversing a three-week downward trend. However, solar production fell by 13% in Spain and 11% in Portugal.
For the first week of September, AleaSoft predicts that solar energy production will drop in Germany and Italy but increase in Spain, reversing a trend over the last three weeks.
