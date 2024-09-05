Chinese PV leaders ask Beijing for new tender pricing mechanisms

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) hosted a symposium in Beijing on Aug. 29 to discuss tender pricing mechanisms for large-scale PV projects.

The event drew participation from various central government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), and the National Energy Administration (NEA). Major state-owned energy groups such as China Huadian Group, China Datang Corp., China Energy Group, State Power Investment Corp., China Huaneng Group, China Three Gorges Corp., and China National Nuclear Corp. were also present.

Leading solar companies also sent representatives, including Longi, Trina Solar, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, Sungrow, and Tongwei.

According to CPIA’s report, concerns have arisen about the effect of tender pricing mechanisms on the PV industry. Specifically, “price cutting” during tenders has contributed to a continuous decline in photovoltaic product prices. The meeting aimed to address these issues and explore potential solutions.

CPIA Deputy Secretary-General Liu Yiyang chaired the meeting. The speakers included Wang Shijiang of MIIT, Mo Xuanchao of SASAC, Yu Can of NEA, Cao Renxian of Sungrow and the president of CPIA, and Gao Jifan of Trina Solar.

The participants said that current industry losses are harming the sustainable development of the PV sector. Excessively low pricing undermines product quality and delivery for downstream power station owners.

Their recommendations included optimizing the tendering process with a two-step bidding system and using reasonable average prices as benchmarks. The CPIA plans to compile and publish price and cost indices to reflect current PV product prices and assist in price adjustments.

The meeting participants also urged upstream PV manufacturers to tackle industry challenges by eliminating harmful competition and focusing on innovation, long-term commitment, and cooperative success.