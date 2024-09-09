Midea presents 4.5 kW residential heat pump

The Chinese manufacturer said its new propane heat pump doesn’t need an outdoor unit and is able to operate with temperatures down to -20 C.

CirQHP Indoor Hybrid product launch

Image: Midea

Share

China-based heating specialist Midea has developed a new indoor residential heat pump for residential applications.

“CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a compact indoor heat pump that removes the need for an outdoor unit,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This feature provides greater flexibility in installation options, making it an excellent choice for homes located in close proximity to neighbors or townhouses.”

The new heat pump has a heating capacity of 4.5 kW and uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can reportedly operate with temperatures down to -20 C and be connected to existing radiators and underfloor heating.

In colder seasons, the system uses a gas boiler to support heat pump operations, providing heat and cost savings, according to the company.

“The product can automatically switch between gas boiler and heat pump for the most cost-efficient mode for end-users, and the integrated energy consumption monitor helps to keep an eye on costs,” Midea stated. “The system swaps between two energy sources following the end-user preferences: ambient temperature, real-time energy costs or environmental mode for a reduced carbon footprint.”

The system is currently being presented at the IFA exhibition in Berlin, Germany.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Citroën lightweight compact EV equipped with solar kits
09 September 2024 La Croisière Verte is the name of a 13,500 km expedition from the north to south of Africa in a fleet of four Citroën AMI vehicles, each carrying 5,60...