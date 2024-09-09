Ecostal Group acquires Solexis

Belgium's Ecostal Group has acquired Solexis, a Switzerland-based B2B distributor of PV equipment. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Ecostal Group said the integration of Solexis marks “a new stage in its European expansion strategy,” as it will now extend its activities into Switzerland. The group is structured as both a B2B distributor of PV solutions and a manufacturer and an installer of medium- to large-scale solar projects. It operates as nine separate legal entities across Belgium, France, Spain and now Switzerland after its latest merger.

“The two companies have complementary distribution networks and similar DNA,” said Ecostal Group CEO Christophe Piron, “What we have in common is a desire to be close to our customers and to support them at every stage of their work with a level of service that is among the highest in the sector.”

Solexis CEO Frédéric Bichsel added that the merger is fully in line with the company’s ambitions for the future. “By joining forces, we are giving Swiss installers the backing of a European leader in the sector and access to an even more comprehensive range of products and services,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Bichsel becomes a shareholder of Ecostal Group, retains his role as Solexis managing director and becomes a member of the Ecostal Group executive committee.

In December 2023, Ecostal acquired Belgian B2B specialist Project Zero.