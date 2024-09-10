Romania launches 1.5 GW renewables auction

Romania's Ministry of Energy has launched the country's first renewable energy auction under a contracts for difference (CfD) scheme

The Romanian authorities plan to allocate 1 GW of wind power and 500 MW of solar capacity through the procurement exercise, which is set to conclude on March 25. Project sizes will range from 5 MW to 200 MW.

The government set a maximum strike price of €91/MWh for solar projects and €93/MWh for wind projects in the auction. The selected projects will be given 15-year CfD agreements.

The auction is part of a renewable energy procurement scheme aimed at allocating 5 GW of wind and solar capacity.

The Romanian government raised its renewables targets toward the end of 2023. Its current plan stands at 36% of the nation's energy to come from renewables by 2030, with 8.3 GW of solar and 7.6 GW of wind, while it plans to phase out coal by 2032. The country hit 2.9 GW of solar capacity at the end of 2023.