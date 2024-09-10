Romania launches 1.5 GW renewables auction

Romania's Ministry of Energy has launched the country's first renewable energy auction under a contracts for difference (CfD) scheme
The Romanian authorities plan to allocate 1 GW of wind power and 500 MW of solar capacity through the procurement exercise, which is set to conclude on March 25. Project sizes will range from 5 MW to 200 MW.
The government set a maximum strike price of €91/MWh for solar projects and €93/MWh for wind projects in the auction. The selected projects will be given 15-year CfD agreements.
The auction is part of a renewable energy procurement scheme aimed at allocating 5 GW of wind and solar capacity.
The Romanian government raised its renewables targets toward the end of 2023. Its current plan stands at 36% of the nation's energy to come from renewables by 2030, with 8.3 GW of solar and 7.6 GW of wind, while it plans to phase out coal by 2032. The country hit 2.9 GW of solar capacity at the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.