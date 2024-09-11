Construction begins on 1.1 GW solar project in Tibet

Construction has begun on a 1.1 GW solar project in Tibet, China.

The project includes two sites combining animal husbandry and solar power, located in Angduo Township, Mangkang County, and Gongjue Township, Latuo County, in eastern Tibet. China Huadian Corp. is funding the project.

Once operational, the sites will work in conjunction with hydropower stations along the upper reaches of the Jinsha River. A JA Solar spokesperson told pv magazine that the project will generate 6.518 billion kWh of electricity per year.

“It will effectively maintain soil and water, increase land green coverage, improve the local ecological environment and promote animal husbandry, achieving a coordinated development of economic growth and environmental protection,” added the spokesperson.

The projects are among the first to integrate wind, solar, hydropower and energy storage in the region. The installation in Angduo Township is also believed to be the largest animal husbandry and complementary solar project under construction in the world.

JA Solar supplied its n-type DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solar modules for the project. The company said the modules have passed tests for IEC standards, thresher, salt mist corrosion, ammonia corrosion, dust and sand, non-uniform snow load, and wind tunnel conditions. They were also demonstrated outdoors in Mohe, Heilongjiang province – one of China's coldest regions.

The company's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules were previously used in a 200 MW project in Chamdo, Tibet, which was connected to the grid in November 2023. In March of this year, the module received the highest + Rating Certificate in the Frontrunner Plus Cold Climate Field Test from the China General Certification Center.

Earlier this year, the Chinese authorities switched on 50 MW of solar, paired with 40 MWh of battery storage, in southeastern Tibet.