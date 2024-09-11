Netherlands’ largest wastewater heat pump goes online in Utrecht

Dutch energy supplier Eneco and regional water authority Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden (HDSR) have switched on the largest heat pump in the the Netherlands in the city of Utrecht.
The heat pump is on the grounds of the Utrecht sewage treatment plant and uses purified hot wastewater from HDSR to generate heat for the local network.
“Every day, the heat pump extracts residual heat from approximately 65 million liters of purified wastewater,” Eneco said in a statement. “This is water from showers, kitchen taps, dishwashers and washing machines and has a temperature of 12 degrees in the winter to over 22 degrees in the summer.”
A heat exchanger extracts heat from the wastewater, and the large heat pump raises the water temperature to up to 75 C for the heating network. An 18-meter-tall heat buffer with an 18-meter diameter ensures a continuous heat supply.
“The system can provide 20,000 homes with sustainable heat annually,” Eneco said. “The collaboration with HDST makes it possible to use heat in a circular way. We reuse the heat that people use at home to provide households with new heat and hot water in the home itself.”
The company did not reveal any additional technical details about the system.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.