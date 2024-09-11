Netherlands’ largest wastewater heat pump goes online in Utrecht

The largest heat pump in the Netherlands is now online at the Utrecht sewage treatment plant. It generates heat up to 75 C for the local network by using purified hot wastewater from a regional water authority.

Image: Eneco

Share

Dutch energy supplier Eneco and regional water authority Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden (HDSR) have switched on the largest heat pump in the the Netherlands in the city of Utrecht.

The heat pump is on the grounds of the Utrecht sewage treatment plant and uses purified hot wastewater from HDSR to generate heat for the local network.

“Every day, the heat pump extracts residual heat from approximately 65 million liters of purified wastewater,” Eneco said in a statement. “This is water from showers, kitchen taps, dishwashers and washing machines and has a temperature of 12 degrees in the winter to over 22 degrees in the summer.”

A heat exchanger extracts heat from the wastewater, and the large heat pump raises the water temperature to up to 75 C for the heating network. An 18-meter-tall heat buffer with an 18-meter diameter ensures a continuous heat supply.

“The system can provide 20,000 homes with sustainable heat annually,” Eneco said. “The collaboration with HDST makes it possible to use heat in a circular way. We reuse the heat that people use at home to provide households with new heat and hot water in the home itself.”

The company did not reveal any additional technical details about the system.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Midea presents 4.5 kW residential heat pump
09 September 2024 The Chinese manufacturer said its new propane heat pump doesn't need an outdoor unit and is able to operate with temperatures down to -20 C.