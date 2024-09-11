Jackery, Geneverse present new residential energy storage system

The two US-based companies are showcasing their new home energy system with up to 123.2 kWh of storage at RE+ 2024 event in the United States. The new product has four MPPTs, with a max current of 16 A per string.

Jackery HomePower Energy System

Image: Jackery

California-based battery provider Jackery and US PV system provider Geneverse unveiled a new residential energy storage system this week at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, United States.

The product, dubbed the HomePower Energy System, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and offers a storage capacity of up to 123.2 kWh.

“The system is crafted to provide homeowners with energy independence, featuring advanced capabilities in a user-friendly design,” the companies said in a statement. “It optimizes home energy management while contributing to broader renewable energy goals for a more sustainable future.”

The UL9540 and 9540A certified storage system also includes an inverter with four MPPTs, with a max current of 16 A per string to accommodate larger PV panels. It includes bidirectional capability, allowing the battery to charge from the grid. It is rated for up to 50A/11.4kW continuous backup power and a roundtrip efficiency of 97%.

The system also features an IP65-rated enclosure and 1P66 protection. It also includes what the firm calls Hub and Hub+, which integrates EV chargers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and backup generators into the storage mechanism.

The new product can provide up to 200 A of generator backup, 280 A bussing, and 200 A of grid pass-through. It also features an integrated fire suppression system and critical load management of up to 20 branch circuits.

