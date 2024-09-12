Electricity prices continue to rise in most European markets

AleaSoft Energy Forecasting has said that electricity prices rose in most major European markets during the first week of September due to higher demand and decreased solar production in some regions.

Markets including Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, and the Nordics recorded increases on a weekly basis, while Portugal and Spain experienced respective price declines of 13% and 14%, due to lower demand and increased solar and wind production.

However, weekly electricity prices exceeded €80 ($88.19)/MWh across all markets except the Nordics, which averaged €21.27/MWh. Italy posted the highest average at €139.74/MWh, while hourly prices surpassed €250/MWh in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Hourly prices in the Belgian, Dutch, and German markets exceeded €250/MWh last week. The highest price, €656.37/MWh, was recorded in Germany on Sept. 3. These markets also experienced negative prices, with the lowest at -€21.00/MWh in the Netherlands on Sept. 5.

AleaSoft said it expects electricity prices to fall in its analyzed markets during the second week of September, due to lower demand and higher wind energy production.

On Sept. 6, Spain reached its highest daily solar energy production for a day in September, reaching 171 GWh. Portugal also broke its record for solar production in September, recording 20 GWh on Sept. 4.

AleaSoft said solar energy production will decline in Germany and Italy this week, but continue to increase in Spain.