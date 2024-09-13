Lebanon launches tender for 8 MW solar plant

Lebanon’s Minister of Energy and Water has opened a tender for an 8 MW solar plant that will be publicly funded and connected to the medium-voltage grid to supply power to Electricité du Liban.

Image: Charbel Karam, Unsplash

Share

Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water has kicked off a tender for an 8 MW solar plant near the Beirut River.

The Beirut River Solar Snake project will be publicly funded and connected to the medium-voltage grid, providing power to Electricité du Liban.

Developers have until Oct. 23 to submit bids.

Lebanon's solar sector has grown rapidly since 2020, driven by off-grid solar and battery installations for homes and businesses.

In May 2023, the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) projected that the country would surpass 1 GW of solar rooftops by June 2023.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Lebanon reached 1,005 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New refrigerant may improve coefficient of performance of air-source heat pumps by up to 21%
12 September 2024 Developed by a Chinese research group, the novel refrigerant is made of a mixture of carbon dioxide (CO2) and a non-flammable hydrofluoroolefin. It ha...