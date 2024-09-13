Lebanon launches tender for 8 MW solar plant

Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water has kicked off a tender for an 8 MW solar plant near the Beirut River.
The Beirut River Solar Snake project will be publicly funded and connected to the medium-voltage grid, providing power to Electricité du Liban.
Developers have until Oct. 23 to submit bids.
Lebanon's solar sector has grown rapidly since 2020, driven by off-grid solar and battery installations for homes and businesses.
In May 2023, the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) projected that the country would surpass 1 GW of solar rooftops by June 2023.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Lebanon reached 1,005 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.