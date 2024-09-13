Lebanon launches tender for 8 MW solar plant

Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water has kicked off a tender for an 8 MW solar plant near the Beirut River.

The Beirut River Solar Snake project will be publicly funded and connected to the medium-voltage grid, providing power to Electricité du Liban.

Developers have until Oct. 23 to submit bids.

Lebanon's solar sector has grown rapidly since 2020, driven by off-grid solar and battery installations for homes and businesses.

In May 2023, the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) projected that the country would surpass 1 GW of solar rooftops by June 2023.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Lebanon reached 1,005 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.