European Investment Bank invests in solar, wind in South Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are each investing €100 million ($110.8 million) in small- and medium-scale solar and onshore wind projects in South Africa. Together, they have now committed €600 million under South Africa’s Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP).

Image: Filiz Elaerts/Unsplash

Share

The EIB and the DBSA are each investing €100 million in renewable energy projects in South Africa’s private sector. 

The funding comes after a €400 million financing round announced at COP27 in 2022 for DBSA’s embedded generation investment scheme. The program targets small- and medium-sized solar and onshore wind projects developed by independent power producers in South Africa.

Projects supported under the latest investment are expected to produce 384 MW of energy capacity.

DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako said that previously funded projects are now starting to come online and contribute to the grid.

In July 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had more than 22,500 MW of renewable energy products in the pipeline, with upcoming projects expected to bring around ZAR 400 billion ($22.6 billion) in new private investment.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New refrigerant may improve coefficient of performance of air-source heat pumps by up to 21%
12 September 2024 Developed by a Chinese research group, the novel refrigerant is made of a mixture of carbon dioxide (CO2) and a non-flammable hydrofluoroolefin. It ha...