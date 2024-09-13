Amea Power to build 1 GW of solar, 900 MWh of storage in Egypt

Amea Power, based in Dubai, is developing two large-scale renewable projects in Egypt after securing two PPAs with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co.

The first project involves a 1 GW solar plant with a 600 MWh BESS in the Benban area. The second project is a 300 MWh BESS at the site of Amea Power’s 500 MW Abydos solar array, which is currently under construction. Both projects are in Egypt’s Aswan governorate.

Amea Power said the Benban site will be the largest solar-plus-BESS project in Africa, while the Abydos project will represent the first ever utility-scale BESS solution in Egypt. The company is investing $800 million across both projects, which are expected to provide energy to more than 769,000 homes.

“These projects are not just about generating power, they are catalysts for economic growth, job creation, and community empowerment,” said Amea Power Chairman Hussain Al Nowais.

The latest announcements bring Amea Power's total renewables capacity in Egypt to 2 GW of solar and 900 MWh of BESS. The company claims to have projects in 20 countries, with a pipeline above 6 GW and 1.6 GW currently in operation and under or near construction.