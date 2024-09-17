Port of Riga to host 100 MW solar plant

Lithuanian solar developer SNG Solar has signed an agreement with the Freeport of Riga Authority to construct a 100 MW solar plant in the port of Riga

SNG Solar will build the 100 MW solar plant within five years, as outlined in the agreement. The project will involve installing solar panels, connecting them to a 110 kV line, and building a high- and medium-voltage substation. Total investment is projected to be between €60 million ($66.8 million) and €80 million.

Earlier this year, SNG Solar secured the land lease rights through an auction. The Freeport of Riga will receive 2.5% of the green energy generated, which will support port infrastructure and operations. The plant is expected to produce about 100,000 MWh of green electricity per year.

The 100 MW solar facility will be constructed on a 177.2-hectare site in Spilve Meadows, on the left bank of the Daugava River in Riga. This project is part of the Freeport's plan to transform the area into a hub for solar electricity production, energy storage, hydrogen, and alternative fuel production, as well as an industrial and logistics park.

Once completed, the project will be one of the largest solar parks in the Baltics. In May 2023, Latvian developer PurpleGreen Energy B announced plans for a 400 MW solar power plant near the Russian border.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Latvia had installed 353 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2023.