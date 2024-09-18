Bahrain’s Khalifa Bin Salman Port to host 11.4 MW solar plant

India’s Bhageria Industries is set to develop an 11.4 MW solar project in Bahrain.

The Indian company, which started as a manufacturer of dyes and dye intermediates and has since diversified into solar, has been awarded a 10-year turnkey contract by APM Terminals Bahrain, which operates the Khalifa Bin Salman Port where the plant will be located.

The port is located in Salman Industrial City, northeastern Bahrain, and lies 13 km away from Bahrain International Airport.

The project was first announced in May 2023. Details from APM Terminals website say an official signing ceremony for the BHD 3.8 million ($10 million) project took place in February.

Bhageria Industries will be responsible for the entire project cycle, including supply, construction and commissioning, as well as operation and maintenance for the duration of the contract. APM Terminals says the solar plant will transform the port “into the region’s first fully solar energy powered seaport.”

The project marks Bhageria’s first international solar venture. The company’s website says its current solar portfolio equates to 66.22 MW.

Bahrain had 57 MW of deployed solar at the end of 2023, up from 46 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The country’s National Renewable Energy Action Plan, released in 2017, set a target of 255 MW of solar capacity by 2025 and 700 MW of renewable energy power generation by the end of this decade.

In February, the country launched a 100 MW solar tender, conducted by the state-owned Electricity and Water Authority.