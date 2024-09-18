Malaysia reaches 350 MW residential solar quota for net metering

A 350 MW quota for residential solar allocated under Malaysia’s net-metering initiative has been fully subscribed, according to the country’s Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA). SEDA said that 306.07 MW has been approved for projects thus far.

The quota was made available under Malaysia’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) Rakyat initiative for households, which opened in 2021 and was due to run until the end of the year. An initial quota of 150 MW was filled by November 2023, triggering a 100 MW extension and later another 100 MW.

The NEM Rakyat initiative is part of Malaysia’s NEM 3.0 scheme, designed to incentivize rooftop solar installations through permitting net metering.

In April of this year, the Malaysian government launched the Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS), offering up to MYR 4,000 ($942.12) in rebates for household solar installations. In August, government ministers said the rebate scheme had seen NEM Rakyat applications rise from about 100 a day to 150 a day.

Malaysia also has net-metering schemes for government buildings (NEM GoMEn) and commercial and industrial users (NEM Nova).

There is still 45.68 MW of a 100 MW quota available under the NEM GoMEn program, while 110.55 MW remain of the 1,100 MW available under the NEM Nova scheme. Both programs will run until the end of the year, or until when the remaining allocation is filled.

Across each of the three programs, the consumer uses the energy generated first, with any extra exported back to Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd.