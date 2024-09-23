Greece announces downsized auction for battery storage in coal regions

The Greek government decided to auction 100 MW less capacity than initially sought and to offer more money to the awarded projects than expected.

Image: Sungrow

The Greek government published on Friday the details of the nation’s third standalone, grid-scale, front-of-the-meter battery energy storage auction.

The auction seeks 200 MW of battery storage capacity, 100 MW less than initially sought when the subsidy program for this type of energy storage was announced.

The auction needs to be completed by December 15, 2024 and awarded projects need to be connected to the grid by April 30, 2026, according to the announcement issued in the government’s official gazette.

