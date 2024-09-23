JSW Energy, Reliance Power win SECI’s new 1 GW/2 GWh storage tender

From pv magazine India

SECI has allocated 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage capacity at a monthly average price of $4,551.33/MW.

JSW Neo Energy won 500 MW, while Reliance Power secured the balance 500 MW at the second-lowest tariff, against a bid quantity of 1 GW.

SECI will sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with successful bidders to provide energy storage facilities to buyers based on the tender's terms and conditions.

Developers selected by SECI will establish the battery energy storage systems (BESS) on a build-own-operate basis at their chosen locations.

SECI will procure energy storage from these systems on behalf of various Indian buying entities.