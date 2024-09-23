JSW Energy, Reliance Power win SECI’s new 1 GW/2 GWh storage tender

From pv magazine India
SECI has allocated 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage capacity at a monthly average price of $4,551.33/MW.
JSW Neo Energy won 500 MW, while Reliance Power secured the balance 500 MW at the second-lowest tariff, against a bid quantity of 1 GW.
SECI will sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with successful bidders to provide energy storage facilities to buyers based on the tender's terms and conditions.
Developers selected by SECI will establish the battery energy storage systems (BESS) on a build-own-operate basis at their chosen locations.
SECI will procure energy storage from these systems on behalf of various Indian buying entities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.