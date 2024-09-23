Switzerland to host world’s largest redox flow storage project

Flexbase plans to build a 500 MW redox flow storage project in Laufenburg in early 2025.

Image: Swissgrid

From ESS News

A redox flow battery energy storage facility with an output of 500 MW will be built in Switzerland. The development was announced by the company Flexbase, which said the project is being built in Laufenburg, a town on the Rhine that lies partly in Switzerland and partly in Germany.

Unlike the lithium-ion batteries commonly available on the market, redox flow batteries cannot burn and do not degrade. Flow batteries also do not require critical raw materials such as lithium or cobalt. Flexbase said the project will be the largest redox flow storage facility in the world. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

