Solar pipeline in Philippines’ Visayas region hits 760 MW

The archipelago of Visayas – one of three principal island groups of the Philippines – has committed to 760 MW of new solar projects, according to data from the country’s DOE.

By June 2024, the region had 25 renewable energy projects that had reached financial close and were under construction, with a total potential capacity of 1.98 GW.

Solar represents the largest share of the total capacity, at 38.37%, or 760 MW. Wind accounts for 26.01%, equivalent to 516 MW, while battery energy storage systems (BESS) account for 15.64% of the total at 310 MW. Geothermal, hydro and biomass projects are also underway.

The selected solar projects include Solar Philippines Visayas Corp.'s 300 MW facility in Kananga and Ormoc, San Isidro Solar Power Corp.'s 226.84 MW site in San Isidro, Citicore's 70 MW project, and PetroGreen Energy Corp.'s 20.62 MW project in Dagohoy.

Energy Development Corp. is developing two BESS projects, each totaling 30 MW, while San Miguel Global Power BESS Power has a 20 MW project in Tabango.

According to DOE data, Visayas has 55 additional power projects in the planning stage, with a combined potential capacity of 16.5 GW.

As of May 2024, Visayas was home to 76 power plants. They have a collective capacity of 3,334 MW, with renewables accounting for 49% of the total.

The Philippines has set a target of reaching 35% renewables in its power generation mix by 2030, with plans to increase to 40% by 2040 and to more than 50% by 2050.

The DOE released figures in May indicating the Philippines could switch on nearly 2 GW of solar capacity this year, along with 590 MW of battery storage.