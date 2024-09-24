India’s NHPC tenders 2.4 GW of solar-plus-storage projects

From pv magazine India

NHPC has launched a tender to select developers for 1.2 GW of grid-connected solar PV projects with ESS, along with up to 1.2 GW of additional capacity under a “greenshoe option.”

The project requires at least 0.5 MW/1 MWh of ESS for every 1 MW of contracted capacity, and the ESS must be charged exclusively with solar power.

Developers will be responsible for securing land anywhere in India for the projects. NHPC will purchase the solar power and sell it to state utilities, distribution companies (discoms), and other buyers. After bidding, NHPC will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the selected bidders.

The minimum project size is 50 MW, with a required ESS component of 25 MW/50 MWh, increasing in 10 MW increments under the Open category. Total capacity cannot exceed 600 MW (with a minimum ESS of 300 MW/600 MWh) without the greenshoe option, and 1,200 MW (with a minimum ESS of 600 MW/1,200 MWh) for bidders with the option. In some states, the minimum project size is 30 MW, with an ESS requirement of 15 MW/30 MWh.