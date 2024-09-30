Brazil launches public consultation on battery capacity reserve auction

From ESS News
Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) released last Friday the draft of the battery capacity reserve auction, the LRCAP Storage 2025, for public consultation. The public procurement will take place in June 2025.
To participate, projects must be registered and request technical qualification from the Energy Studies Company (EPE), according to instructions that have not yet been published. Projects must have at least 30 MW of installed capacity, zero unit variable cost, access to the transmission network with the capacity to transport the injected power, and a minimum operating capacity of four hours.
Ten-year supply contracts will be negotiated, with delivery starting on July 1, 2029.
