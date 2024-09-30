Construction begins on 263 MW solar plant in Uzbekistan

China Datang Corp. has started building a 263 MW solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Buka district, located in the Tashkent region.

China Datang Overseas Investment – a unit of Datang that is owned by state-run energy company JSC Uzbekenergo – is overseeing the project.

According to the district government, the plant will require an investment of approximately $150 million and will occupy about 612 hectares.

Upon completion, the facility will become the country’s largest operational PV plant.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Uzbekistan had an installed solar power capacity of 253 MW at the end of 2023, with no new PV capacity deployed in the country last year.