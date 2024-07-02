World’s largest sodium-ion battery goes into operation

From pv magazine ESS News site
China’s state-owned power generation enterprise Datang Group said on June 30 that it had connected to the grid a 50 MW/100 MWh project in Qianjiang, Hubei Province, making it the world’s largest operating sodium-ion battery energy storage system.
The project represents the first phase of the Datang Hubei Sodium Ion New Energy Storage Power Station, which consists of 42 battery energy storage containers and 21 sets of boost converters. It uses 185 ampere-hour large-capacity sodium-ion batteries supplied by China’s HiNa Battery Technology and is equipped with a 110 kV transformer station.
Previously, the largest operational sodium-ion system was China Southern Power Grid’s Fulin 10 MWh BESS project, located in Nanning, southwestern China. The power station, which represents the first phase of a 100 MWh project, also features HiNa Battery’s cells.
According to Datang Group, one of China’s five large-scale power generation companies, the project team has overcome many difficulties to bring the Qianjiang project to fruition.
