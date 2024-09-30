Solitek unveils 435 W rooftop photovoltaic modules

Solitek, a Lithuanian module and battery manufacturer, has announced two new in-roof tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with 435 W output and 22.04% cell efficiency. The Solid Solrif D and Solid Solrif N panels measure 1767 mm x 1160 mm and are available in full black or transparent designs.

“We’ve upgraded our entire module portfolio with new power outputs and advanced cell technology. Our modules are now among the most efficient on the market,” Julius Sakalauskas, Solitek CEO, told pv magazine. “This system serves as both a stylish roof and a powerful solar array, debunking the myth that integrated solar roofs are too expensive.”

The modules are based on 108 half-cut, M10 n-type TOPCon cells in a glass-glass package. The Solid Solrif D has 3.2 mm glass and hail class 4. The Solid Solrif N has 2.0 mm glass with hail class 3 certification. Both products feature an anti-reflective coating and a power temperature coefficient of -0.30%/C. The aluminum frame is made with a black powder coating.

The modules are made to serve as traditional tile roofing enabled by an in-roof solution supplied by Ernst Schweizer AG, a Swiss solar roofing system manufacturer.

Sold with a 30-year product and efficiency warranty, the modules' extreme weather features include snow load support of up to 10,500 P, wind loads of up to 3,600 P, and Fire Class A certification. They have an open-circuit voltage of 38.92 V, a short circuit current of 13.80 A, with an IP68-rated junction box.

All of the new Solitek modules keep the same sustainability features as the previous versions, according to the manufacturer, such as cradle-to-cradle gold certification. They are manufactured using 100% renewable energy, are 98% recyclable, and have 35% recycled glass content.