Gridparity launches modular solar carport

Germany-based Gridparity AG has launched a new solar carport that is described as an ideal solution for frequently used car parks.

“A new feature of this concept is the alternative support combination with curved supports, which sets the system apart from other PV carports,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “This design was developed to meet the requirements of many car park operators who want a cost-efficient parking system but do not want to compromise on stylish aesthetics.”

The company said the carport's modular design offers “decisive” advantages in parking areas where people park quickly. “The transparent double-glazed construction creates a bright and open atmosphere, which facilitates orientation and increases safety,” the spokesperson explained. “Thanks to the slim design of the curved supports, car parks remain clear and easy to use. It is conceived to enable uncomplicated parking and retrieval.”

Dubbed Curve Design Carport, the 3.5-m-high system is available in four versions called C1, C2, C3, and C4, respectively.

The smallest system (C1) can host between 5 kW and 8.4 kW of either standard modules or EN12600-certified semitransparent bifacial double-glass panels for overhead installation, with the width ranging from 5.1 m to 7.1 m. The largest system (C4) can accommodate between 11.3 kW and 18.9 kW of PV capacity and has a width spanning from 5.3 m to 7.4 m.

The carports are made of hot-dip galvanized 10mm steel, which the company said ensures exceptional durability and corrosion resistance. They are designed to withstand snow and wind loads of up to 120 kg/m2.

The upper structure of the carport consists of glued wood beams that reportedly offer a high load-bearing capacity and dimensional stability. The wooden parts are numbered and provided with tenons and slots, which simplify assembly, according to the company. The wooden structure is supported by steel tube supports. “This combination of wood and steel combines the advantages of both materials and ensures a solid and durable construction,” the spokesperson stated.

Gridparity also explained that the solar modules can be mounted in a waterproof manner using aluminum rails, rubber profiles and sealant. Aluminum rails provide a stable mounting base, while rubber profiles and sealant purportedly ensure reliable sealing that prevents water from penetrating and protects the structure from moisture.

“In addition, the optimized center of gravity of the system ensures a high level of collision protection,” the spokesperson went on to say. “Thanks to the sophisticated static calculation, the required ground anchors can be minimized, while impact forces of up to 6 km/h are taken into account. This provides a safe and stable construction that is both aesthetically and functionally convincing.”

Gridparity is based in Karlsfed, Bavaria, southern Germany, and specializes in the PV system supply for carports, agrivoltaics, and other special applications.