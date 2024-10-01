Philippines’ large-scale PV market sees project size largely increase

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized several renewable energy developers to conduct a system impact study (SIS) with grid operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for 29 large-scale photovoltaic projects in the January-August period.

SIS assessments are aimed at estimating available grid capacity and eventual new works needed to improve connection and transmission.

The list of projects shows that the PV projects range from 16 MW to 3.5 GW, and that their average size increased considerably from the previous years.

It includes, among others, massive projects such as the 301 MW/200 MWh Aguilar solar-plus-storage plant under development by Ixus Solar Energy Corp (ISEC); the 451.3 MW Labrador 1 Solar Power Project submitted by Tera Renewables 7 Corp in the same province; and the 322.1 MW Minalabac 1 Solar Power Project in the province of Camarines Sur, in the Bicol Region on Luzon, submitted by Tera Renewables 10 Corp.

Moreover, the DOE cleared the 345 MW Currimao Solar Power Project planned by Northern Sun Power Inc. in the province of Ilocos Norte, in the northern Philippines; the 532.2 MW Villasis-Malasiqui 1 Solar Power Project submitted by Tera Renewables 9 Corp in Pangasinan; the 233.6 MW Dasol 1 Solar Power Project developed by Ingrid4 Power Corp in the same province; the 180 MW Bluefin Solar Power Project planned by TPI Azimuth Corp in General Santos, in the region of Soccsksargen.

The list also comprises the 211.5 MW Burgos 1 Solar Power Project and the 316.5 Burgos 2 Solar Power Project under development by Linang Energy Corp and Liwanag Energy Corp, respectively, in Pangasinan; the 416 MW Opus Solar Power Project planned by Opus Solar Energy Corp in Ilocos Norte; the 365.4 MW Cabiao Solar Power Project in the province of Nueva Ecija, in the Central Luzon region, under development by North Luzon Natural Energy, Inc.; and the 421.9 MW Medellin Solar Power Project submitted by Sinag Solar Power Corporation in the province of Cebu, in the Central Visayas region.

Furthermore, the DOE approved the 516 MW Suncastle Baao Solar Farm Project planned by Suncastle Energy Resources Inc. in Camarines Sur; the 304 MW Tinang Tarlac Solar Power Project in the province of Tarlac, in the Central Luzon region, under development by Luzon Alternative Energy Sources, Inc.; the 228.9 MW San Luis Solar Power Project submitted by Freya Renewables Inc. in the province of Aurora, in the eastern part of Central Luzon region; and the 3.5 GW/4.5 GWh Terra solar-plus-storage project under construction by Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. in Nueva Ecija.

In addition, the DOE cleared the 231.6 MW Sapang Balen Solar 1 Power Project developed by Sapang Balen Solar Sustainable Energy Corp in the province of Davao Oriental, in the Davao Region in Mindanao; and the 180 MW Sinawal Solar Power Project in the province of South Cotabato, in the Soccsksargen region, under development by Emerging Energy Resources 2, Inc.

The list also comprises eight floating facilities: the 159.9 MW Radius Floating Solar Power Project developed by Radius Solar Energy Corp in the province of Laguna, southeast of Manila and Laguna de Bay; the 125.9 MW Sagay Solar on Water PV Power Plant developed by Lakesunergy Inc. in the province of Negros Occidental, in the Negros Island Region; the 131.7 MW Sta. Rosa Floating PV Power Project planned by NewAsia Power Energy II Corp in Laguna.

Other floating projects include the 131.7 MW Cabuyao 1 Floating PV Power Plant initiated by NortesolII Inc. in Laguna; the 147 MW Paoay Floating Solar Power Project presented by Amara Solar Power Corp in Ilocos Norte; the 131.7 MW Bay 2 Floating PV Power Plant planned by NortesolIV Inc, likewise in Laguna; the 280 MW GigaWind1 Floating Solar Power Plant Project submitted by GigaWind1 Inc. in Laguna; and the 181 MW Macabebe Floating PV Power Plant under development by NewAsia Power Energy III Corp in the province of Pampanga, northwest of Manila.

The list also entails several ground-mounted PV projects each with a capacity of less than 180 MW.

The Philippines aims to install 15 GW of clean energy by 2030, according to a 2022 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). At the end of last year, it reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,675 MW.