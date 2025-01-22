Mibet launches waterproof solar carport

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has launched a new solar carport with a drainage edge that reportedly ensures complete waterproofing.

“The internal intersecting waterproof track structure of the system can collect rainwater through symmetrical drainage guides to the groove at the bottom of the sloped carport roof,” a spokesperson from Mibet told PV magazine. “The water flow is collected by the groove and directed out through the drainage pipe, preventing leakage.”

The MRac BIPV Solar Carport With Drainage System can be fitted with framed or frameless PV modules in a portrait or landscape layout. It can be installed with a ground clearance of 2 m to 4 m, and the PV tilt angle can be set between 5° and 15°.

The carport Users can choose to install either a silver, black, or customized version of the carport. The installation requires concrete foundations, with the company stating it can handle wind speeds of 45 m/s and a snow load of 1 KN/m².

“The system bracket is made from aluminum alloy and magnesium-aluminum-zinc materials and has PVC drainage pipes,” it added. “The groove is made from aluminum alloy AL6005-T5, and the groove end caps are made from AL5052 material. The hooks have undergone a 168-hour salt spray test, and the cross blocks connecting the hooks to the track withstood pressure testing of 2160N without damage.”

The new product comes with a 10-year warranty.