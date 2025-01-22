Mibet launches waterproof solar carport

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has launched a new solar carport with a drainage edge that reportedly ensures complete waterproofing.
“The internal intersecting waterproof track structure of the system can collect rainwater through symmetrical drainage guides to the groove at the bottom of the sloped carport roof,” a spokesperson from Mibet told PV magazine. “The water flow is collected by the groove and directed out through the drainage pipe, preventing leakage.”
The MRac BIPV Solar Carport With Drainage System can be fitted with framed or frameless PV modules in a portrait or landscape layout. It can be installed with a ground clearance of 2 m to 4 m, and the PV tilt angle can be set between 5° and 15°.
The carport Users can choose to install either a silver, black, or customized version of the carport. The installation requires concrete foundations, with the company stating it can handle wind speeds of 45 m/s and a snow load of 1 KN/m².
“The system bracket is made from aluminum alloy and magnesium-aluminum-zinc materials and has PVC drainage pipes,” it added. “The groove is made from aluminum alloy AL6005-T5, and the groove end caps are made from AL5052 material. The hooks have undergone a 168-hour salt spray test, and the cross blocks connecting the hooks to the track withstood pressure testing of 2160N without damage.”
The new product comes with a 10-year warranty.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.