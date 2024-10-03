Effizency launches web-based simulator providing PV system, heat pump prices, savings

Effizency, a Portugal-based developer of sales productivity software for solar PV and heat pump solution providers, has launched a new web-based simulator that can be integrated into the Effinzency white label sales software.

The simulator provides initial price quotes and savings estimates. “The leads are automatically fed into the Effizency sales tool for a streamlined, contextualized proposal generation process,” Francisco Albuquerque, Effizency's head of business development and delivery, told pv magazine.

The Effizency sales platform is a white-label software suite that is typically used by installers, utilities, energy providers, and sales teams serving the residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) markets. They use the Effizency software to produce technical designs and generate accurate sales quotes for solar PV and heat pump projects.

“Our platform stands out because it offers an all-in-one solution tailored to both residential and commercial and industrial energy services. Unlike other platforms, Effizency covers the entire sales operation process, lead generation, technical design, proposal creation, and site survey automation, all in one place,” explained Albuquerque.

Effizency is sold as white-label software, which means its customers can customize it into their own platforms and apply their branding. Its solar PV module supports planning, custom roof layouts based on slope, orientation, and panel types, including automatic rooftop detection, system sizing, and equipment recommendations.

The heat pump module includes project planning, including heat loss sizing, instrumentation, performance calculations, and savings.

To support pricing and financial modeling, there is real-time pricing at the point of sale, according to the company. The types of offers supported include on-site power purchase agreements, local energy communities, and so-called energy-as-a-service solutions.

An EV charger solution is also available to support project aspects, such as placement, cabling, and equipment locations.

Founded in 2019, Effizency is a spinoff of Portuguese electric utilities company EDP Group. It has 4,000 active users and customers in 12 countries.