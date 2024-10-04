Adani to hit 10 GW of solar cell, module manufacturing capacity by mid 2026

From pv magazine India

Indian PV manufacturer Adani Solar, a unit of industrial conglomerate Adani Group, will reach an integrated solar cell and module production capacity of 10 GW by mid-2026, earlier than its previous target of 2027, Rahul Bhutiani, senior vice president-head sales & marketing at Adani Solar, told pv magazine on the first day of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024 in Greater Noida.

Bhutiani said Adani Solar will achieve 10 GW of metallurgical grade (MG) silica-polysilicon-ingot-wafer capacity by December 2027. It will also expand its ancillary unit production for solar glass, aluminum frames, encapsulants and backsheets to 10 GW by December 2027. The company has an ingot-wafer capacity of 2 GW already operational.

Bhutiani said all of their new cell capacity will be based on TOPCon technology.

Presently, Adani Solar has 4 GW of solar cell and module capacity, comprising 2 GW for mono PERC and TOPCon each. The production is running at full capacity and serves 50:50 demand from domestic and export markets.

At REI Expo 2024, Adani Solar unveiled its Shine series n-type TOPCon dual-glass modules based on rectangular wafers. The modules are built on the 210 mm × 182 mm rectangular wafer format. These feature an efficiency of 23% and peak power output of 620 W. The modules are extended stress tests qualified according to IEC TS 63209-12021 and are hail test qualified. The bifaciality factor is up to 85%.

The company will start offering rectangular wafer-based TOPCon modules by April 2025. It has already booked orders for these modules and the modules are currently under a certification process.