CleanCo pilots 1.5 MW sodium sulphur battery

From ESS News
Queensland state-owned electricity generator CleanCo Queensland is piloting Australia’s largest grid-connected sodium sulphur (NAS) long-duration battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Swanbank Clean Energy Hub project, 45 km southwest of Brisbane.
The 1.5 MW NAS BESS provides a minimum of six hours of energy storage and is part of a feasibility study in partnership with Victoria-based energy solutions company Allset Energy, to finalise the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement for Swanbank.
Delivered to the site by Allset Energy, the Germany-based chemical giant BASF and Japan-based NGK Insulator-manufactured, stackable modules can expand to GW scale.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.