CleanCo pilots 1.5 MW sodium sulphur battery

Queensland state-owned electricity generator CleanCo Queensland is piloting Australia’s largest grid-connected sodium sulphur (NAS) long-duration battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Swanbank Clean Energy Hub project, 45 km southwest of Brisbane.

The 1.5 MW NAS BESS provides a minimum of six hours of energy storage and is part of a feasibility study in partnership with Victoria-based energy solutions company Allset Energy, to finalise the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement for Swanbank.

Delivered to the site by Allset Energy, the Germany-based chemical giant BASF and Japan-based NGK Insulator-manufactured, stackable modules can expand to GW scale.

