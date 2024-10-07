Copeland debuts industrial heat pump

US-based heating specialist Copeland has launched this week a heat pump for applications in district heating and industrial processes.

The Vilter VQ95 is described as a modular closed loop, single-stage heat pump that can be scaled with parallel or serial pipe connections. It has a heating capacity of 1 MW to 5 MW per skid and can reportedly provide a temperature of up to 95 C. It uses ammonia (NH3) as a natural refrigerant.

“The unit’s plug-and-play, modular design has fewer moving parts than multi-stage units and can often be serviced without removing the compressor from the system,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is available in two compact footprints supporting more than 2,000 standard configurations, which provide higher capacity per skid — potentially meeting application requirements with fewer units.”

The system is available in two variants – the 240 Series and the 310 series.

The smallest product measures 5,600 mm x 2,000 mm x 2,500 mm and has a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 6.02. The largest system has a size of 6,200 mm x 2,300 mm x 2,800 mm and a COP of up to 6.77.

“Compared to some other compressor designs used in heat pumps, the VQ95 has fewer moving parts and delivers longer bearing life,” the company explained. “In addition, the VQ95 does not use an oil pump, eliminating one of the most common causes of failure.

Copeland said the system was engineered at its research and development center in Denmark. “Selection and configuration are streamlined by Copeland’s web-based software tool, helping users meet their unique specifications,” it added.