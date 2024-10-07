Trina Solar files with U.S. Trade Commission to protect TOPCon solar patents

From pv magazine USA

China-based solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that Runergy and Adani Green Energy improperly imported and sold projects that infringe on its patents for TOPCon solar cells.

Trina’s complaint requests that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against Runergy and Adani to bar the importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components thereof, and products containing the same that infringe Trina’s patents. Trina currently has separate patent infringement suits relating to TOPCon technology pending against Runergy in the District of Delaware and the Central District of California.

“Protecting the integrity of Trina’s TOPCon technology is critical,” said Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. “We are committed to defending our innovations and will take decisive action against any infringement on our intellectual property.”

Trina owns over 2,000 patents, including for TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) solar cell types.

“We are proud of our extensive patent portfolio and invite collaboration with U.S. partners who adhere to proper protocols for utilizing our patented technology,” said Zhu. “Our technological innovations and intellectual property, along with Trina’s fully compliant supply chain, are crucial for driving the success of solar manufacturing in the U.S.”

Trina Solar is currently developing a 5 GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas.