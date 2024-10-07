Waaree unveils 730 W dual-glass heterojunction solar module

Waaree has showcased an n-type dual-glass photovoltaic panel with a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.5%.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine India

At REI India 2024, Waaree showcased new n-type heterojunction dual-glass photovoltaic modules for large-scale solar projects.

The new products have an output of 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 85%.

The annual power degradation is indicated at 0.3%.

Waaree offers 12 years of product warranty and 30 years of performance warranty for the module.

Waaree has also showcased its G12R TOPCon bifacial module with an output of 625 W and 23.14% efficiency. The module is said to be a perfect solution for plants with fixed tilt and tracker systems.

The annual degradation is 0.4% year-on-year thereafter. It is also being offered with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Switzerland authorizes removable PV plant on railway track
04 October 2024 Swiss startup Sun-ways is planning to build a 18 kW pilot PV system between the racks of a 100-m linear section of a railway line in the Swiss canton...