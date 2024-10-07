Waaree unveils 730 W dual-glass heterojunction solar module

From pv magazine India

At REI India 2024, Waaree showcased new n-type heterojunction dual-glass photovoltaic modules for large-scale solar projects.

The new products have an output of 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 85%.

The annual power degradation is indicated at 0.3%.

Waaree offers 12 years of product warranty and 30 years of performance warranty for the module.

Waaree has also showcased its G12R TOPCon bifacial module with an output of 625 W and 23.14% efficiency. The module is said to be a perfect solution for plants with fixed tilt and tracker systems.

The annual degradation is 0.4% year-on-year thereafter. It is also being offered with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.