Waaree unveils 730 W dual-glass heterojunction solar module

From pv magazine India
At REI India 2024, Waaree showcased new n-type heterojunction dual-glass photovoltaic modules for large-scale solar projects.
The new products have an output of 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%. The bifaciality factor is reportedly over 85%.
The annual power degradation is indicated at 0.3%.
Waaree offers 12 years of product warranty and 30 years of performance warranty for the module.
Waaree has also showcased its G12R TOPCon bifacial module with an output of 625 W and 23.14% efficiency. The module is said to be a perfect solution for plants with fixed tilt and tracker systems.
The annual degradation is 0.4% year-on-year thereafter. It is also being offered with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.
