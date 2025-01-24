JinkoSolar’s patent lawsuit against Longi extends to Japan

JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi alleging the use of an unspecified solar cell technology in Japan.

The lawsuit was filed by JinkoSolar's Japanese unit Shangrao Xinyuan Yuedong Technology Development Co., Ltd against Longi's subsidiary company LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd. at Japan’s Tokyo District Court.

This new legal action follows that announced by JinkoSolar in early January, when it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi at Nanchang Intermediate People’s Court in China over the use of an undisclosed TOPCon solar cell technology.

“The new lawsuit in Japan underscores JinkoSolar’s commitment to protecting its intellectual property rights globally, and to maintaining a consistent stance on this issue,” the company said in a statement, without providing further details.

In early December 2024, JinkoSolar filed a patent infringement lawsuit against competitor VSUN, a unit of Japan's Fujisolar, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. JinkoSolar said it is suing VSUN and its US affiliates, but did not disclose the patent involved in the dispute.

JinkoSolar claims to have amassed more than 2,800 patents, including a significant portfolio of 462 patents related to n-type TOPCon technology. It says this makes it one of the leaders in the industry for TOPCon patents, but did not provide additional details on the specifics of its patent holdings.