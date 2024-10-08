Avada Group wants to build ingot-to-PV module, battery factory in India

From pv magazine India
Indian renewable energy company Avaada Group has laid the foundation stone for its new manufacturing facility, Avaada Electro, at the Addl. Butibori Industrial Park in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
The new facility, part of Avaada’s INR 13,650 crore ($1.4 billion) investment, will house a vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit with production from ingot-wafer to PV cells and modules. It will also manufacture next-generation batteries and electrolyzers.
Avaada also plans to enhance domestic supply chains by establishing ancillary units to ensure the timely delivery of PV modules. These units will focus on the production of glass, aluminum frames, junction boxes, and other components.
In the first phase, Avaada will set up the wafer-to-module project with a planned capacity of 5 GW for solar cells and 3 GW for modules. These cells will support the company’s existing Dadri module plant, using TOPCon cell technology to ensure the production of high-efficiency cells and modules.
“The project is expected to create over 5,000 new jobs in a range of roles. Additionally, Avaada is committed to partnering with local ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) to support skill development, particularly for operators and technicians, ensuring a strong talent pipeline. Avaada is also collaborating with NSDC and NCVET to focus on skilling, upskilling, and reskilling the workforce. Notably, the factory aims to have 60% of its workforce comprised of women, a bold step toward building a diverse and inclusive work environment,” stated Avaada.
