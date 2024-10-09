Better Energy signs PPA for new solar park in Finland

Better Energy has signed a PPA with Danish circular food packaging supplier Faerch for a new solar park in southern Finland.

The project, which will be built on a former parking lot near Hanko, will generate 38 GW per year and is set for grid connection by 2026. It is being developed without any subsidies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Faerch will use the energy to cover 70% of its electricity needs in Finland.

This marks Better Energy's first PPA in Finland, following an agreement last year with Faerch for solar energy from Poland. Faerch Group CFO Tom Sand-Kristensen said the company is working on having renewable energy PPAs in place at all its sites.

As of April 2024, Better Energy had PPAs with 39 companies across Denmark, Poland, and Sweden.